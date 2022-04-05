Alex Edelman's Just for Us to Make Second Off-Broadway Move This Summer

Alex Edelman's hit solo show Just for Us will make its second off-Broadway move this summer.

After sold-out runs at the Cherry Lane Theatre and the SoHo Playhouse (where it is currently running), the 75-minute comedy will move to the Greenwich House Theater for a six-week run, June 13-July 23. The SoHo Playhouse engagement concludes April 30.

Directed by Alex Brace, Just for Us is based on Edelman's real-life experience of covertly attending a White Nationalist gathering in New York City after receving a string of anti-Semitic abuse directed toward him online. The off-Broadway run is presented by Mike Birbiglia.

