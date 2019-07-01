Alan Ariano, Nacho Tambunting, and More to Star in Felix Starro World Premiere

Ma-Yi Theater Company has announced the full cast and creative team of its world premiere of Felix Starro, a new musical by Jessica Hagedorn and Fabian Obispo based on a short story by Lysley Tenorio. Ma-Yi's producing artistic director, Ralph B. Peña, directs. The production will run August 23-September 15 at Theatre Row, with opening night set for Tuesday, September 3.

Alan Ariano (The King and I) will star as Felix Starro, with the rest of the cast featuring Caitlin Cisco (The Hundred We Are), Francisca Muñoz, Ryan James Ortega, Diane Phelan (School of Rock), Nacho Tambunting (NBC's Rise), and Obie and Lortel Award winner Ching Valdes-Aran.

As previously announced, the musical will feature choreography by Brandon Bieber and orchestrations by Paulo K. Tiról. The rest of the creative team will include Marsha Ginsberg (scenic design), Becky Bodurtha (costume design), Oliver Wason (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design), Ian Miller (musical director), Cristina Sison (production stage manager), and Jorge Z. Ortoll (executive producer).

The show is described as follows: "In Felix Starro protagonist Felix is a famous faith healer in the Philippines, whose clients once included celebrities and big politicians. After falling on hard times, Felix decides to go to San Francisco for one last healing mission with ailing Filipinos in the Bay Area. Junior, Felix Starro's nineteen-year-old, orphan grandson, goes along as his assistant. Unbeknownst to Felix, Junior has plans of his own."

This will mark the first time ever that a musical created by Filipino Americans will be presented off-Broadway.