Broadway's A.J. Holmes to Perform Solo Musical, Yeah, But Not Right Now Off-Broadway

Yeah, But Not Right Now, a new solo musical written and performed by A.J. Holmes, will make its off-Broadway debut at the Soho Playhouse. Previews begin September 9 ahead of an official opening on September 19. Tickets are on sale through October 17.

A description of the show asks a series of probing questions: "Will you still like Broadway's A.J. Holmes after he tells you all the worst, most embarrassing, humiliating, potentially irredeemable parts about himself? The lies, the indiscretions, the fact that he legally changed his first name to "Broadway's"? Join A.J. (sorry, Broadway's) as he tries to move past his crippling need for constant validation... in front of an audience. He's been on stage and screen, but has he ever been... himself? And really, should he? He'll be whoever you want him to be, but please hold your applause. It will only encourage him."

Holmes played Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, the West End, and Australia for the Melbourne and Sydney productions. He is also a co-founding member of StarKid Productions, co-composing the music for A Very Potter Musical and Twisted: The Musical. Holmes has also written for South Park.

Directed by Caitlin Cook, Yeah, But Not Right Now has set design by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, sound design by Craig Bundy, lighting design by Brandon Bogel, and costume design by Jama McMahon.