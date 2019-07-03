First Look at Mojada at The Public

The Public Theater has released the first production photos from Luis Alfaro's Mojada, directed by Chay Yew. The play is now in previews.

Alex Hernandez, Sabina Zúñiga Varela, Benjamin Luis McCracken, and Socorro Santiago in a scene from Mojada.

(© Joan Marcus)

The play is described as follows: "MacArthur Genius Award-winning playwright Luis Alfaro returns with the New York premiere of his stirring drama about love, immigration, and sacrifice, inspired by the Ancient Greek story of Medea. Helmed by Chay Yew, this play masterfully combines ancient storytelling with the most pressing issues facing our country today, following a young Mexican mother who gives up everything to bring her son to America, only to find America demands even more."

Benjamin Luis McCracken, Socorro Santiago, and Sabina Zúñiga Varela in Mojada.

(© Joan Marcus)

The complete cast of Mojada features Vanessa Aspillaga (Luisa), Alex Hernandez (Jason), Ada Maris (Pilar), Benjamin Luis McCracken (Acan), Socorro Santiago (Tita), and Sabina Zúñiga Varela (Medea).

Sabina Zúñiga Varela, Ada Maris, and Alex Hernandez in Mojada share a stage in Mojada.

(© Joan Marcus)

Mojada features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado; costume design by Haydee Zelideth; lighting design by David Weiner; sound design by Mikhail Fiksel; projection design by Stephan Mazurek; hair style consultation and wig design by Earon Chew Nealey; and fight and intimacy direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.