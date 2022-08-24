Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance Sets Off-Broadway Revival With All-Asian Cast

Transport Group, in partnership with National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO), will present the first-ever off-Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Delicate Balance. Helmed by Transport Group artistic director Jack Cummings III, performances will begin October 22 at the Connelly Theater ahead of a November 6 opening.

The cast of A Delicate Balance will feature Tina Chilip, Carmen M. Herlihy, Paul Juhn, Mia Katigbak, Manu Narayan, and Rita Wolf. This off-Broadway revival will be the first production of Albee's play to feature a full cast of Asian-American actors.

In A Delicate Balance, Agnes and Tobias are a complacent middle-aged couple with a hanger-on of a house guest—Agnes' alcoholic sister Claire. But when longtime friends Harry and Edna appear on their doorstep claiming a nameless "fear" has forced them from their home coincides with their four-times divorced daughter Julia's moving home, their daily balance is shattered. Though Agnes and Tobias attempt to regain control, that may no longer be possible.

The production's creative team includes scenic design by Peiyi Wong, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, and lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy.

This is the second collaboration between Transport Group and NAATCO, which partnered with Jack Cummings III on his adaptation of The Trial of the Catonsville Nine in 2019.