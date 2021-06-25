A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet to Run at DR2 Theatre

The new musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, featuring book, music, and lyrics by Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, will make its world premiere Friday, September 17, at the DR2 Theatre, with an opening night set for Monday, September 27. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Sunday, November 14. Marshall Pailet will direct.

The musical is described as follows: "Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show."

The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Aja M. Jackson (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), Emily Marshall (music director), and Katie Kennedy (production stage manager).