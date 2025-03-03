Yellow Face, Girl From the North Country, and More to Be Broadcast on Great Performances

Kiss Me, Kate will also air in May on PBS.

PBS has announced programming for the spring. Fridays in May, Great Performances will air broadcasts of shows from Broadway and the West End. Shows will air on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app. Check local listings for times.

Friday, May 16, is the premiere of the comedic play Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang. Roundabout Theatre Company presented the play on Broadway in the fall. Directed by Leigh Silverman (Suffs), the production stars Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0) as an Asian American playwright who protests yellowface casting in the blockbuster musical Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play.

Girl From the North Country, the musical written and directed by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer) featuring reimagined Bob Dylan songs, will premiere on May 23. The musical, which takes place at a guesthouse in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, opened on Broadway in 2020.

Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) in her West End debut, airs on May 30. Block is joined by Adrian Dunbar in the backstage comedy of star-crossed romance with a score by Cole Porter and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific).