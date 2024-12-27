Wicked Movie Deleted Scenes and Bonus Features for Digital Release Revealed

The digital release of the Wicked movie will take place on December 31, 2024, just in time to ring in 2025.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the release date for the physical edition of Wicked: Part One is February 4. Erivo and Grande were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda, while the film was nominated for Best Picture (musical or comedy) and box office achievement.

According to Universal, there’s a coterie of extended and deleted scenes for users to watch:

A full-length sing-along version

A 40-minute behind-the-scenes look at the first movie, and the rich source material both it and the hit musical are based on.

Audio commentary from Chu, Grande and Erivo

A variety of deleted and extended scenes – including: Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda – Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together Shiz Gazette introduces Fiyero – Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss – Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. More of Elphaba and Fiyero in the Forest – The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba’s promise – Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell – Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq and Elphaba Talk – Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City – Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City – the bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase – Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.



Pre-order the digital release here. (We are members of the Amazon Affiliates program).