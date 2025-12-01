Whitney Leavitt of Mormon Wives and Dancing With the Stars to Join Chicago This Winter

Chicago is set to welcome Dancing With the Stars semi-finalist and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives breakout Whitney Leavitt for a six-week run as Roxie Hart, February 2-March 15.

In addition to her television work, Utah-based Leavitt is described as a “millennial mom of three,” with “over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.” Chicago is her Broadway debut.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her and hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.