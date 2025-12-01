Whitney Leavitt of Mormon Wives and Dancing With the Stars to Join Chicago This Winter

Leavitt makes her Broadway debut as Roxie.
Chicago is set to welcome Dancing With the Stars semi-finalist and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives breakout Whitney Leavitt for a six-week run as Roxie Hart, February 2-March 15.
In addition to her television work, Utah-based Leavitt is described as a “millennial mom of three,” with “over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.” Chicago is her Broadway debut.
With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her and hires Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.
The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.