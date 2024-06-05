Watch: Will Butler, Justin Craig, Amber Grey, John Gallagher Jr. Sing “Masquerade” from Stereophonic

The new drama has extended its run through January 5 at the Golden Theatre.

Tony-nominated Stereophonic composer Will Butler, musical director Justin Craig, and guest artists including Amber Gray and John Gallagher Jr. took the stage at the Bowery Electric to perform the play’s score as a concert on Tuesday, June 4. While there, Butler announced the the drama, the most nominated Broadway play of all time, has extended its run at the Golden Theatre through January 5.

Watch Butler and friends sing “Masquerade” below:

Written by David Adjmi and directed by Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic is about an up-and-coming rock band in 1976 who finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The cast includes Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.