Watch the Trailer for The Piano Lesson

The film will be available to Netflix subscribers on November 22.

August 21, 2024

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, and John David Washington reprising the role of Boy Willie, who travels to Pittsburgh to retrieve an heirloom upright piano from his sister so that he can sell it and use the proceeds to purchase the land on which their ancestors once toiled. But there’s a problem: The piano is decorated with carvings of those ancestors and she’s not willing to part with them. Jackson and Washington both appeared in the 2022 Broadway revival of the play. The film, which is directed by Malcolm Washington, will be released in select theater in November ahead of a November 22 release on Netflix.

 

