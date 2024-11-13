Watch: Stephanie J. Block Sings "So in Love" From Kiss Me, Kate Cinema Broadcast

Block starred in the West End revival, which comes to international cinemas beginning November 17.

Bartlett Sher’s West End revival of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block as Lilli and Adrian Dunbar as Fred, hits cinemas across America and internationally beginning November 17. Here’s a preview, which features Block singing the Cole Porter standard “So in Love.”

Filmed at the Barbican Theatre, Kiss Me, Kate also stars Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane/Bianca, Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun as the gangsters, Peter Davison as the General, Josie Benson (as Hattie), Jack Butterworth (as Paul), Jude Owusu (as Harry Trevor/Baptista), Carl Au (as Hortensio/Ensemble), Jordan Crouch (as Gremio/Ensemble), Gary Milner (as Ralph/Ensemble) and James Hume (as Pops/Ensemble).

Completing the company are Alisha Capon, Shani Cantor, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. Swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

The musical has a score by Cole Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack (with revisions by Bob Martin). Sher’s creative team includes Anthony Van Laast as choreographer, Michael Yeargan as set designer, Catherine Zuber as costume designer, Donald Holder as lighting designer, Adam Fisher as sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as music supervisor.