Watch: Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Julie Benko Preview Songs From Harmony on Broadway

Get an early sneak peek at Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s new musical.

The cast and creative team of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony met the press on September 27 and offered a sneak peek at several songs, including the title number. Check it out below:

Previews begin at the Barrymore Theatre on October 18 ahead of an official opening on November 13. Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the show stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Allison Semmes, and Andrew O’Shanick. Rounding out the ensemble are Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony is the story of a little-known German performance group, the Comedian Harmonists, and their rise to become one of Europe’s most successful bands, and their fall at the hands of the Nazis in the World War II era. The show played off-Broadway with National Yiddish Theatre/Folksbiene last year. Click here to read TheaterMania’s review of that production.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), batwin + robin productions(media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter(orchestrations), and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).