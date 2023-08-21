First Listen: “Every Single Day” From the Broadway-Bound Musical Harmony

Ghostlight Records, along with producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief, are offering a sneak preview of the song “Every Single Day” from the cast album of Harmony, set for digital release on August 31. Written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, the musical is set to begin previews at the Barrymore Theatre on October 18 ahead of a November 13 opening. Listen to brand-new single below, performed by Danny Kornfeld, and click here to listen to the previously released title song.

Harmony is the story of a little-known German performance group, the Comedian Harmonists, their rise to become one of Europe’s most successful bands, and their fall at the hands of the Nazis in the World War II era.

Leading the cast as the the six Comedian Harmonists will be Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. The company also features Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and Sierra Boggess. Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle directs and choreographs.