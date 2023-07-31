Preview the Title Track of Harmony Ahead of Its Broadway Arrival

The new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman will release a cast album this fall.

Ghostlight Records has announced plans to release a cast recording of the upcoming Broadway musical Harmony this fall. Written by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, the musical is set to begin previews at the Barrymore Theatre on October 18 ahead of a November 13 opening. Preview the score below with the title song, “Harmony,” newly released as the album’s first single.

Harmony is the story of a little-known German performance group, the Comedian Harmonists, their rise to become one of Europe’s most successful bands, and their fall at the hands of the Nazis in the World War II era.

Leading the cast as the the six Comedian Harmonists will be Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. The company also features Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and Sierra Boggess. Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle directs and choreographs.