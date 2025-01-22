Watch Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren Sing From The Last Five Years

Warren and Jonas will take the stage in Jason Robert Brown’s famed two-hander.

The first video of Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren singing from Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years has been released. Here, you will see Warren performing “I Can Do Better Than That” and Jonas singing “Moving Too Fast.”

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), the two-character musical will star the previously announced Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Jamie and Cathy, a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship. Performances begin March 18 at the Hudson Theatre, in advance of an April 6 opening.

The production will feature new orchestrations by writer/composer Brown, played by conductor Paul Mutzabaugh (also on the piano/keyboard), Fung Chern Hwei (violin/concertmaster), Maria Im (violin), Adda Kridler (violin/viola), Ken James Kubota (cello), Zachary Brown (cello), Hidayat Honari (guitar), Julia Adamy (bass), and Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion/celeste). Tom Murray is music director, with music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.

The Last Five Years will feature choreography by Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Cody Spencer, and wig & hair design by Mia Neal.