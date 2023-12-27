Watch Michael James Scott and Adi Roy Sing “Friend Like Me”

On Christmas morning, Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and Adi Roy, who plays Aladdin on the North American tour, were joined by company members from the Broadway and tour casts to perform “Friend Like Me” in Walt Disney World for the 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Watch the performance below.

The full parade is now available to stream on Hulu on Disney+. Disney’s Aladdin will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Broadway in March. The North American tour begins performances at in Orlando on January 3, before continuing to Atlanta.