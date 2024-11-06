Watch Highlights from Ragtime at New York City Center

Ragtime is running at New York City Center through November 10. Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime is based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel and features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. In the video below, watch the cast sing “Ragtime,” Joshua Henry and Nichelle Lewis sing “Wheels of a Dream,” and Caissie Levy sing “Back to Before.”

TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart wrote in his review, “For devotees of musical theater the real draw is hearing the very best Ahrens and Flaherty score sung by top-tier Broadway talent.” The cast also includes John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Colin Donnell, Matthew Lamb, Tabitha Lawing, Ben Levi Ross, Stephanie Styles, Shaina Taub, and Brandon Uranowitz.