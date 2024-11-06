Watch a Trailer for the Phantom of the Opera North American Tour

The Phantom of the Opera closed on Broadway last year after a 35-year run, but it will soon be on the road in a new North American tour. The tour will launch in November, 2025 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore. Although casting has not yet been announced, the first trailer (featuring the 2021 London cast) for the tour has just been released. Watch it below.

With music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, and book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera was original staged by director Harold Prince and choreographer Gillian Lynne. The tour is directed by longtime Prince associate Seth Sklar-Heyn, with choreography adapted and recreated by Lynne’s longtime associate, Chrissie Cartwright.