Vineyard Theatre Announces 2024-25 Season

Vineyard Theatre artistic directors Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel have announced the company’s upcoming 42nd season, which will include two world premiere productions with a third to be announced in the coming weeks.

The world premiere of The Antiquities by Jordan Harrison (Marjorie Prime) is a co-production with Playwrights Horizons and Goodman Theatre and will be presented in the winter at Playwright Horizons. The world premiere of Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan (Vineyard Artist-in-Residence), will be a co-production with National Black Theatre in association with the New Group, and will be presented in the spring at the Vineyard.

In The Antiquities, curators at the Museum of Late Human Antiquities are fiercely committed to bringing a lost civilization to life again by asking what humans were really like. What did they wear, what did they eat, how did they die out?

In Bowl EP, which features live skating and original music, Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer.

The recipients of the Vineyard’s 2024-2025 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and Colman Domingo Award residencies will be announced later this fall. The Vineyard’s current Artists-in-Residence include Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Josiah Davis, Nazareth Hassan, Rudi Goblen, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, and a.k. Payne.