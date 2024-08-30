The Notebook to End Broadway Run in December

The Broadway run of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter’s The Notebook, a new musical based on the film and the Nicholas Sparks novel, will end its run at the Schoenfeld Theatre on December 15. It will have played 35 previews and 317 regular performances at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Direction is by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast includes Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, and Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace, and Charlie Webb.

The production has scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

Acclaimed during a run at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, it came to New York and was met with a muted response. Reviews were mixed, grosses were soft, and it only received Tony nominations for stars Plunkett and Harewood, as well as Brunstetter’s script.

A national tour will bein in 2025.