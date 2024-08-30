Stephanie J. Block-Led Kiss Me, Kate Filmed for International Cinema Release

Bartlett Sher directs the new West End production, which also stars Adrian Dunbar and Charlie Stemp.

Bartlett Sher’s hit West End revival of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block, has been filmed for international cinema release before its run at the Barbican Theatre ends on September 14.

Block makes her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, alongside Adrian Dunbar as Fred Graham/Petruchio. The cast also includes Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane/Bianca, Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun as the gangsters, Peter Davison as the General, Josie Benson (as Hattie), Jack Butterworth (as Paul), Jude Owusu (as Harry Trevor/Baptista), Carl Au (as Hortensio/Ensemble), Jordan Crouch (as Gremio/Ensemble), Gary Milner (as Ralph/Ensemble) and James Hume (as Pops/Ensemble).

Completing the company are Alisha Capon, Shani Cantor, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. Swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

The musical showcases a score by Cole Porter and a book by Sam and Bella Spewack. Sher’s creative team includes Anthony Van Laast as choreographer, Michael Yeargan as set designer, Catherine Zuber as costume designer, Donald Holder as lighting designer, Adam Fisher as sound designer, and Stephen Ridley as music supervisor.

Cinema dates will be announced in the coming weeks.