Broadway Cribs: The Actors of Oh, Mary! Show Us Their Dressing Rooms

Check out the on-brand yellow seating arrangements!
A Broadway dressing room is usually a place of quiet and tranquility away from the chaos on stage.
But, the cast of Oh, Mary! had other ideas and designed their rooms to be just as fun as the play they’re starring in. Cole Escola’s comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. It stars Escola in the title role, alongside Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow, Peter Smith, and Martin Landry complete the cast.
Get a look around Tony’s, James’s and Peter’s homes away from home in the latest installment of Broadway Cribs.
The creative team for Oh, Mary! includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer and composer Daniel Kluger, sound designer Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, props supervisor Addison Heeren, and arranger David Dabbon.
Producers Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia announced that the show has extended its limited Broadway engagement at the Lyceum Theatre, and will now run through November 10. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on July 11 and has broken the all-time box office record at the Lyceum, grossing $1,054,998 for the week ending July 21.
