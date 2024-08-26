Broadway Cribs: The Actors of Oh, Mary! Show Us Their Dressing Rooms

A Broadway dressing room is usually a place of quiet and tranquility away from the chaos on stage.

But, the cast of Oh, Mary! had other ideas and designed their rooms to be just as fun as the play they’re starring in. Cole Escola’s comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. It stars Escola in the title role, alongside Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow, Peter Smith, and Martin Landry complete the cast.

Get a look around Tony’s, James’s and Peter’s homes away from home in the latest installment of Broadway Cribs.