Oh, Mary! Announces Extension

Producers Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia announced that Cole Escola’s comedy Oh, Mary! has extended its limited Broadway engagement at the Lyceum Theatre, and will now run through November 10. Directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on July 11 and was initially scheduled to run through September 15.

Oh, Mary! has also broken the all-time box office record at the Lyceum Theatre, grossing $1,054,998 for the week ending July 21.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and features Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow, Peter Smith, and Martin Landry complete the cast.

The creative team includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, sound designer and composer Daniel Kluger, sound designer Drew Levy, wig designer Leah J. Loukas, props supervisor Addison Heeren, and arranger David Dabbon.