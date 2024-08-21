Video Flash

Laura Benanti Plays Melania Trump at the DNC

The former first lady crashes the party in Chicago.

August 21, 2024

Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy) was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to play former (and perhaps future) First Lady Melania Trump. In the five-minute sketch, Melania is a party crasher at the Democratic National Convention, which just completed its second night at Chicago’s United Center with speeches by Bernie Sanders, Doug Emhoff, Michelle Obama, and Barack Obama. Benanti has played Melania before, although not much in the last four years. Her solo performance, Nobody Cares, is now available on Audible.

