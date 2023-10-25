US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s Play with Music to Have Streaming Debut

The new solo play will stream on November 12.

US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s new solo play with music, Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light, will have its streaming debut on Bard at the Gate on November 12. Bard at the Gate is a startup digital play-reading series founded by playwright Paula Vogel. McCarter Theatre Center and the Bob Dylan Center join Bard at the Gate to present this play.

Madeline Sayet, a member of the Mohegan Tribe, directs, with musical accompaniment by the Grammy Award-winning musician Larry Mitchell.

Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Nation, is the first Native American to hold the position of US Poet Laureate. Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light is a mix of storytelling, music, movement, and poetry using word, song, flute, guitar, and saxophone.

The digital performance will be followed by a talk back with Harjo, Vogel, and Sayet, and moderated by the noted attorney for federal Indian law, Mary Kathryn Nagle.

Reservations for the performance and talk back are available at bardatthegate.org.