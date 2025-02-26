Tony Winners Shuler Hensley and Ruthie Ann Miles Join Cast of Millions

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of the musical Millions. Inspired by Frank Cottrell Boyce’s novel and film directed by Danny Boyle, Millions is about two brothers, their newly widowed father, a train robber, and (possibly) a miracle.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), an original score by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza), and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific), Millions will run May 9-June 15, with an opening night on May 22, on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre.

The cast is led by Keenan Barrett as Damian, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) as the Thief, Yair Keydar (Drag: The Musical) as Anthony, Leigh Ellen Jones as Maureen, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Dorothy, and Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County) as Ron.

The cast also includes Jackson Arthur as Andrew, Jonah Harmon as Mr. Roth, Cameron McCrae as Philip, Adrienne Ocfemia as Madison, Brad Raymond as St. Peter, Robert Stanton as Mr. Miller/St. Francis, Carla R. Stewart as St. Clare/Guidance Counselor, and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Carl. The ensemble members include Morgan Crumbly, Claire Davy, Kate Fahrner, Ann Sanders, Wyatt Wilkerson, and Gabriel Zenone. Production swings include Hunter Brown and Noelle McIntyre.

The creative team includes choreographer Dell Howlett, Tony Award-winning scenic designer Michael Yeargan, Tony Award-winning costume designer Catherine Zuber, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Don Holder, sound designer Justin Ellington, projection designers Ben Pearcy and Brad Peterson, fight choreographer Jake Guinn, and music director Kimberly Grigsby.