Tony Winner Andrew Burnap and More Join Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello

Anthony Michael Lopez, Daniel Pearce, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl also join the cast.

Linda Buchwald

October 31, 2024

Andrew Burnap
(© Janie Willison)

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of William Shakespeare’s Othello, starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington as Othello and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago. Joining them and the previously announced Molly Osborne as Desdemona are Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance, Camelot) as Cassio, Anthony Michael Lopez (Our Town) as Roderigo, Daniel Pearce (Hamlet) as Brabantio, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country) as Emilia. Additional casting will be announced soon.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Our Town), the new production will run February 24, 2025-June 8, 2025, at the Barrymore Theatre.

The award-winning creative team will feature scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Justin Ellington, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, intimacy director Claire Warden, voice coach Dawn-Elin Fraser, and Shakespeare consultant James Shapiro.

