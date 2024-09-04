Othello, Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, Sets Dates and Theater

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced that William Shakespeare’s Othello, starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre. Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and also starring Molly Osborne as Desdemona, Othello will play a limited 15-week engagement, February 24-June 8, with an official opening night on March 23.

The last time Othello played the Barrymore was in 1935 when a production played in rep with Macbeth.

Presale tickets will be available for American Express card members starting September 6 and the Othello Priority List starting September 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 13.

Complete casting for the production will be announced at a later date.