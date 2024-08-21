Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sign On to Produce Othello, Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

The co-producing team has also been announced.

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced the co-producing team for William Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and starring Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington as Othello and Tony and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago, also with Molly Osborne as Desdemona. This is the first production of Othello on Broadway in over 40 years.

Joining Moreland as producers will be Grammy Award winner Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, who previously collaborated with him on the Tony-nominated revival of The Piano Lesson, The Wiz, and Thoughts of a Colored Man.

They will be joined by co-producers Devale Ellis, Adam Zotovich, Richard Batchelder, Ken Davenport, Lassen D’Arrigo, Score 3 Partners, Lu-Shawn M. Thompson, Lamar Richardson, Cohen-Willman Productions, 11:11 Experience, 42nd.club, Hunter Arnold, Craig Balsam, Slater Bernon Butterfield, Goehring Turchin Alperson, Great Shakes Productions, Branden Grimmett, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Christen James, the John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, Scott H. Mauro, Stephanie P. McClelland, Carl Moellenberg, Renard McGill, Dan Stone, Cynthia Stroum, the Araca Group, Daryl Roth, Tom Tuft, Lloyd Tichio Productions, and the Shubert Organization.

The award-winning creative team will feature scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time sound designer Justin Ellington, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, intimacy director Claire Warden, associate director Iona Alfonso, voice coach Dawn-Elin Fraser, and Shakespeare consultant James Shapiro.

Spring 2025 production dates, a Shubert Organization theater, and additional casting will be announced soon.