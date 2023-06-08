Tony Nominee Julia Lester Joins Off-Broadway Cast of I Can Get It For You Wholesale

Julia Lester, who made a big splash as Little Red in the recent Broadway revival of Into the Woods and is currently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, will join the cast of I Can Get It for You Wholesale, which is set to begin previews at Classic Stage Company on October 10 ahead of an official opening night on October 30. The limited engagement is scheduled through December 3.

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It for You Wholesale features music and lyrics by Harold Rome, and a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman. Trip Cullman directs the CSC production.

The story is described as follows: “It’s 1937 in New York City’s Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He’ll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.”

Lester will play the role of Miss Marmelstein. She joins the previously announced Santino Fontana as Harry Bogen and Judy Kuhn as Mrs. Bogen, as well as the previously announced Rebecca Naomi Jones as Ruthie Rivkin and Sarah Steele as Blanche Bushkin.

The remaining cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as Meyer Bushkin, Eddie Cooper (CSC’s Assassins) as Tootsie Maltz/Ensemble, Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as Maurice Pulvermacher, Greg Hildreth (Company) as Teddy Asch, and Ryah Nixon as Ensemble.

The CSC creative team includes scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, choreography by Ellenore Scott, score arranged and adapted by David Chase, and music direction and orchestrations by Jacinth Greywoode. Bess Marie Glorioso will serve as the production stage manager.