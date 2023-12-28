Thriller Dead Brains Returns in a Site-Specific Staging

The show will run from January 17-February 18 at the Feverdream Lounge at Baker Falls in the East Village.

Baker Falls and Knitting Factory will present a site-specific production of Dead Brains, a psychosexual thriller written and directed by Erik Champney. The show will run from January 17-February 18 at the Feverdream Lounge at Baker Falls in the East Village. Dead Brains was the winner of the Kennedy Center’s National AIDS Fund/CFDA-Vogue Initiative Award for Playwriting and had productions in San Francisco and Seattle before opening off-off-Broadway in 2018.

In Dead Brains, Henry and Philly are an artist and muse who have gotten a little caught up in the fantasy and are idols in their own minds. When Corey, vulnerable and real, joins their game, a decision must be made about his role. The show stars Charity Schubert, Jon Pratt, and Dylan Goodwin.

This new immersive production of Dead Brains is staged in a gothic, Victorian room and marks the return of live theater to the venue previously known as the Pyramid Club, where artists such as Diane Paulus, John Kelly, Lypsinka, Ann Magnuson, John Jesurun, Blacklips, and Edgar Oliver once presented cutting edge new work.