TheaterWorks Hartford’s Musical Lizzie to Stream on Demand

The show has been extended through October 29 and will stream on demand October 22–29.

Lizzie, an all-female rock concert retelling of the American myth of Lizzie Borden, has extended through October 29 at TheaterWorks Hartford. The production will also stream on demand October 22-29. Streaming tickets are $15.

Written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, Lizzie uses a rock score to tell the story of Lizzie Borden, the 19th-century ax murderer who was controversially acquitted. The show is directed by Lainie Sakakura with music direction by Erika R. Gamez.

The cast features Courtney Bassett (Titanique) as Emma Borden, Kim Onah (& Juliet) as Alice Russell, Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill) as Bridget Sullivan, and Sydney Shepherd (First Date) as Lizzie Borden.

The creative team includes Brian Prather (set design), Saawan Tiwari (costume design), Rob Denton (lighting design), Megan “Deets” Culley (sound design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair and make-up design), and Camilla Tassi (projection design).

TheaterWorks Hartford will also present a one-night-only concert with Bandits on the Run, Sydney Shepherd’s musical trio with Adrian Enscoe and Regina Strayhorn, on October 22.