The Producers Gets New Revival, Directed by Tony Winner Patrick Marber

London’s Menier Chocolate Factory will revive the classic Mel Brooks-Thomas Meehan musical The Producers this holiday season, running November 26-March 1. Opening night is set for December 9.

The Producers will be directed by Patrick Marber, a Tony winner for Leopoldstadt, and writer of the play Closer. The musical has a book by Brooks and Meehan, and a score by Brooks that includes iconic tunes like “Springtime for Hitler” and “Prisoners of Love.”

Based on the Oscar-winning 1967 film, The Producers is the story of a con artist theater producer who teams up with an account to get rich quick by producing a musical that’s destined to fail: Springtime for Hitler. Casting for this new production is still to be announced.

Winner of the most Tony Awards in history, The Producers opened on Broadway in 2001, in a production directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. The original company was led by Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, alongside Gary Beach, Roger Bart, Brad Oscar, and Cady Huffman.