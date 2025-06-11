TheaterMania Logo white orange
The Phantom Teases an NYC Return

More details will be announced on June 30.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

June 11, 2025

The Phantom of the Opera arrives at the 78th Annual Tony Awards (© Jenny Anderson)
(© Jenny Anderson)

A man dressed as the Phantom of the Opera was spotted at the Tony Awards on Sunday, a Phantomy tease from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, which closed on Broadway in 2023 after a 35-year run.

Now more information has been revealed in the form of a note from the Phantom, including a new address on West 57th Street (the original production ran at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street).

“It’s here that I shall present a grand Masquerade, a spectacle that will astound you and that further explores my legend. I have instructed my minion Lloyd Webber to assist,” the note reads.

More details, including dates and ticket info, will be announced on June 30.

