The Outsiders, Stereophonic, and Merrily We Roll Along Big Winners at the 2024 Tonys

Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Sarah Paulson, and more took home their first Tonys.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, took place tonight at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The Outsiders won four Tonys including Best Musical, while Stereophonic took home five, including Best Play. All eight actors in performance categories took home their first Tonys at tonight’s ceremony. A complete list of the winners can be found below.

Hyperlinked shows are open at time of publication. Click on a title to purchase tickets.

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

* The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

* Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Play

* Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious



Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical!

* Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

* Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

* Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

* Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

* Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

* Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

* Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

* Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

* Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical

* Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

* Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Clubs

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

* Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

* Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Scenic Design in a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

* David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

* Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

* Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

* Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

* Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play

* Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Book of a Musical

Hell’s Kitchen, Kristoffer Diaz

The Notebook, Bekah Brunstetter

The Outsiders, Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

* Suffs, Shaina Taub

Water for Elephants, Rick Elice

Best Original Score

Days of Wine and Roses – Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel

Here Lies Love – Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim; Lyrics: David Byrne

The Outsiders – Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

Stereophonic – Music & Lyrics: Will Butler

* Suffs – Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

* Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Choreography

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

* Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater received the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

Jack O’Brien and George C. Wolfe received Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University awarded the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award to CJay Philip, Founder and Creative Director of Dance & Bmore Theatre Programs in Baltimore, Maryland.

Billy Porter received the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Tony Winners by Production

Stereophonic – 5

Merrily We Roll Along – 4

The Outsiders – 4

Appropriate – 3

Hell’s Kitchen – 2

Suffs – 2

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club – 1

An Enemy of the People – 1

The Great Gatsby – 1

Illinoise – 1

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – 1

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch – 1