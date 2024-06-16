Theater News

The Outsiders, Stereophonic, and Merrily We Roll Along Big Winners at the 2024 Tonys

Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Sarah Paulson, and more took home their first Tonys.

Editorial Staff
Broadway
01. The Outsiders The Greasers Photo by Matthew Murphy
The Outsiders is the winner of the 2024 Tony for Best Musical.
(© Matthew Muprhy)

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, took place tonight at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The Outsiders won four Tonys including Best Musical, while Stereophonic took home five, including Best Play. All eight actors in performance categories took home their first Tonys at tonight’s ceremony. A complete list of the winners can be found below.

Hyperlinked shows are open at time of publication. Click on a title to purchase tickets.

Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
* The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants

Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
* Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Play
* Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious

Best Revival of a Musical
Cabaret
Gutenberg! The Musical!
* Merrily We Roll Along
The Who’s Tommy

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
* Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
* Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious
Liev Schreiber, Doubt
* Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
* Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
* Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
* Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
* Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
* Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Scenic Design in a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
* Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design in a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
* Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Clubs
Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
* Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
* Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Scenic Design in a Play
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
* David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Costume Design in a Play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
* Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Lighting Design in a Play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
* Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
* Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
* Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play
* Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Book of a Musical
Hell’s Kitchen, Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook, Bekah Brunstetter
The Outsiders, Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
* Suffs, Shaina Taub
Water for Elephants, Rick Elice

Best Original Score
Days of Wine and Roses – Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
Here Lies Love – Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim; Lyrics: David Byrne
The Outsiders – Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
Stereophonic – Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
* Suffs – Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub

Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
* Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Choreography
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
* Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater received the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

Jack O’Brien and George C. Wolfe received Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University awarded the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award to CJay Philip, Founder and Creative Director of Dance & Bmore Theatre Programs in Baltimore, Maryland.

Billy Porter received the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Tony Winners by Production

Stereophonic – 5

Merrily We Roll Along – 4

The Outsiders – 4

Appropriate – 3

Hell’s Kitchen – 2

Suffs – 2

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club – 1

An Enemy of the People – 1

The Great Gatsby – 1

Illinoise – 1

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding – 1

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch – 1

 

 

 

