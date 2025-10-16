The Shed and the National Theatre, in association with A Zeldin Company, have announced that the North American premiere of The Other Place will run for a limited, four-week engagement, January 30-March 1, with an official opening on February 5, in the Griffin Theater at the Shed.

The Other Place brings its original UK cast from the 2024 run at the National Theatre to the Shed. Lee Braithwaite (Cowbois), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Jerry Killick (The Confessions), and Tobias Menzies (The Crown), with the additions of Lorna Brown (The Witcher) and Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co).

Written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (LOVE) and inspired by the story of Antigone, The Other Place is about two sisters who reunite at the family home after a period of estrangement to mark the anniversary of their father’s death. Their uncle is attempting a fresh start, but one of the sisters threatens to shatter this peace, demanding justice for the pain she carries.

The production features original music by Yannis Philippakis, set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, and movement by Marcin Rudy.