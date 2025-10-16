TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

The Other Place to Have North American Premiere at the Shed

The original UK cast will star, including Lee Braithwaite, Emma D’Arcy, Jerry Killick, and Tobias Menzies.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

October 16, 2025

Tobias Menzies (© Jeremy Bernard)
Tobias Menzies
(© Jeremy Bernard)

The Shed and the National Theatre, in association with A Zeldin Company, have announced that the North American premiere of The Other Place will run for a limited, four-week engagement, January 30-March 1, with an official opening on February 5, in the Griffin Theater at the Shed.

The Other Place brings its original UK cast from the 2024 run at the National Theatre to the Shed. Lee Braithwaite (Cowbois), Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon), Jerry Killick (The Confessions), and Tobias Menzies (The Crown), with the additions of Lorna Brown (The Witcher) and Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co).

Written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (LOVE) and inspired by the story of Antigone, The Other Place is about two sisters who reunite at the family home after a period of estrangement to mark the anniversary of their father’s death. Their uncle is attempting a fresh start, but one of the sisters threatens to shatter this peace, demanding justice for the pain she carries.

The production features original music by Yannis Philippakis, set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, and movement by Marcin Rudy.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.