The Magic of Rob Lake to Debut at Atlantis Paradise Island

Illusionist Rob Lake will debut his family-friendly magic show, The Magic of Rob Lake, at the Atlantis Theater on Paradise Island in the Bahamas July 11-September 3. The run is intended as a pre-Broadway engagement, with details to be announced at a later date.

Lake offered the following statement about his upcoming show: “Returning to Atlantis Paradise Island is a home coming – over the last five years, I’ve performed for audiences in more than 40 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. I’m delighted to return the Atlantis’ authentic #BahamasAtHeart hospitality and showcase never before seen illusions for visitors and guests.”

In 2008, Lake became the youngest magician in history to receive the prestigious Merlin Award as International Stage Magician of the Year. He additionally gained a national platform as a quarter-finalist on season 13 of America’s Got Talent.