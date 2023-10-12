The Classical Theatre of Harlem Announces Its 2024 25th Anniversary Season Linup

The season will launch with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the only free outdoor “Shakespeare in the Park” production in the summer of 2024.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) announces the lineup for its 25th anniversary season in 2024, as well the final shows for its 2023 season.

The first show of the 2024 season will be a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Carl Cofield. This will be the 12th season of CTH’s free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem. Performances will be July 6-28.

With Central Park’s Delacorte closed next summer for renovations, CTH will host the only free outdoor “Shakespeare in the Park” in New York City.

This production of Shakespeare’s comedy about four young lovers, a troupe of rude mechanicals, and mischievous fairies is set at the height of the Harlem Renaissance. In addition to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the following shows have been announced for the 2023 and 2024 seasons:

November 2, 2023: “Right-Write to Heal,” a staged reading with reception and talkback at Women Building Up in Brooklyn. CTH and Columbia University’s Center for Justice present a performance by women who were all previously incarcerated. December 18, 2023: “Here For The Holidays,” Brandon Victor Dixon’s (The Color Purple) concert of holiday classics at Ginny’s Supper Club at Red Rooster in Harlem. May 23, 2024: Hold ‘Em In Harlem, a benefit poker tournament and silent auction supporting The Classical Theatre of Harlem’s year-round programming. September 2024: Free Bryant Park picnic performance. September 2024: World-premiere production of Memnon, written by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield, and presented by The Getty Villa and CTH. The play brings to life a Homeric episode, in which Ethiopia’s powerful king answers the call to defend Troy, that had been forgotten until now.

For more information about these performances and for free reservations to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, visit cthnyc.org.