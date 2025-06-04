The Bear's Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach to Star in Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway

The play, adapted from the movie, is by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo announced that Dog Day Afternoon will open on Broadway in the spring of 2026.

Based on the 1975 Oscar-winning film starring Al Pacino, the new play is by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy, The Motherfucker With the Hat) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold (King Charles III).

Dog Day Afternoon will star Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal (The Bear, Daredevil: Born Again) as Sonny Amato and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Bear) as Sal DeSilva.

Bernthal and Moss-Bachrach are making their Broadway debuts, but both have acted off-Broadway and regionally. Bernthal’s theater credits include Ironbound and Small Engine Repair and Moss-Bachrach’s include Three Sisters and Lost Girls.