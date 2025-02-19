The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay to Open Met Opera's 2025-26 Season

The season will include six new productions, three of which are Met premieres, and 12 revivals.

The Metropolitan Opera has announced its 2025-26 season, the company’s 142nd year, featuring six new productions, three of which are Met premieres, and 12 revivals.

The season will open on September 21 with the Met premiere The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, an adaptation of of Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel composed by Mason Bates in his Met debut, with a libretto by Gene Scheer and direction by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. Baritone Andrzej Filończyk makes his Met debut as the artist Joe Kavalier, who flees Czechoslovakia and arrives at the Brooklyn doorstep of writer Sam Clay, sung by tenor Miles Mykkanen. Maestro Nézet-Séguin conducts Bates’s score, which incorporates electronic elements and three distinct musical styles: 1940s big band to represent New York City, the Eastern-European folk music of Prague, and techno symphonic music to characterize the comic-book world.

The other Met premieres are Kaija Saariaho’s final opera, Innocence, with a libretto by Sofi Oksanen and direction by Simon Stone, and Gabriela Lena Frank’s first opera, El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego, with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz and direction and choreography by Deborah Colker.

The three additional new productions feature directorial debuts: American director Yuval Sharon’s production of Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde starring soprano Lise Davidsen, UK director Charles Edwards’s production of Bellini’s I Puritani starring soprano Lisette Oropesa, and the tenor-turned-director Rolando Villazón’s production of Bellini’s La Sonnambula featuring soprano Nadine Sierra.

Click here for a complete list of productions in the Met’s upcoming season.