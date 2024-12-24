The 5 Original Cast Reunions We'd Love to See

Not too long ago on our social media, we posed the question to our readers, which original casts you’d most like to see reunite.

The results had us feeling rather nostalgic as we looked back to see how careers had blossomed, and what it would mean for so many original casts to share a stage again. While we’re always looking forward to the next new musical, we can’t help but revisit the shows that sparked the love we all share, and in some cases a chance to catch shows and casts that we missed.

1. Hamilton

Though there’s a chance to see them in action in the live capture on Disney+, who wouldn’t want to be in the original room where it happened? Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took on the title role with a cast including Leslie Odom Jr, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones as the Schuyler sisters (you can listen to 2/3 on the new Warriors concept album), and newly minted Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Broadway’s original King George III. Let’s not also forget Anthony Ramos and Daveed Diggs, who have both reunited with Miranda for the big screen in In The Heights and The Little Mermaid respectively.

2. In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda! Mandy Gonzalez! Christopher Jackson! KO! Olga Merediz! It has been over 13 years since the original Broadway cast performed together and In The Heights continues to be sorely missed, but at least we have the movie adaptation. We know that Miranda is ever faithful to his peers (just look above) so trust that he has an entire cast to call upon for his future projects.

3. Into the Woods

The Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical is special in that we would take any cast reunion at any time. In 1997, original Broadway cast members Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason, Chip Zien, Robert Westenberg, Kim Crosby, Danielle Ferland, and Ben Write reunited for an evening of conversation and songs to celebrate 10 years since the premiere. We’d love to see them blend with the West End cast; which included Imelda Staunton and Julia McKenzie.

4. Les Misérables

As the arena spectacular makes its way across the globe, starring assorted alumni, we are dreaming a dream of an even larger Les Misérables reunion! The original West End cast featured Colm Wilkinson and Roger Allam, as Jean Valjean and Javert respectively, alongside Patti LuPone as Fantine, Michael Ball (who has since played both Jean Valjean and Javert) as Marius, Rebecca Caine as Cosette, and Frances Ruffelle as Eponine, alongside Alun Armstrong and Susan Jane Tanner as the Thénardiers. Maybe for the 40th anniversary?

5. Wicked

There’s no better time to bring an original Wicked cast together than now, when we’ve added Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to the ranks in the movie. Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth set the standard, and while they came together as the Emerald City Players on screen, we’d love to see them back with Joel Grey and two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz for one more time.