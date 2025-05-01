TheaterMania Logo white orange
The 2025 Tony Award Nominations (Updating Live)

May 1, 2025

The Tony Award
The 2025 Tony Award nominations were announced this morning, recognizing a season that began last June with the revival of Samm-Art Williams’s Home and concluded with the double-opening of Dead Outlaw and Real Women Have Curves.

Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat

Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose

Best Revival of a Play

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villian
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Best Costume Design in a Play

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Best Book of a Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat

Best Original Score
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves

 

Best Orchestrations

Best Choreography

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement
Harvey Fierstein

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Great Performances
Michael Price
New 42
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Tony Nominations by Production

Theater News & discounts

