The 2025 Tony Award Nominations (Updating Live)

The 2025 Tony Award nominations were announced this morning, recognizing a season that began last June with the revival of Samm-Art Williams’s Home and concluded with the double-opening of Dead Outlaw and Real Women Have Curves.
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor Is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Revival of a Play
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villian
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Direction of a Play
Best Book of a Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Best Original Score
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Real Women Have Curves
Best Orchestrations
Best Choreography
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement
Harvey Fierstein
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
Great Performances
Michael Price
New 42
New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
