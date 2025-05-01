The 2025 Tony Award Nominations (Updating Live)

See the full list of nominees here!

The 2025 Tony Award nominations were announced this morning, recognizing a season that began last June with the revival of Samm-Art Williams’s Home and concluded with the double-opening of Dead Outlaw and Real Women Have Curves.

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Revival of a Play



Best Revival of a Musical



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, Boop! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villian

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play



Best Scenic Design in a Musical



Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical



Best Sound Design of a Musical



Best Scenic Design in a Play



Best Costume Design in a Play



Best Lighting Design in a Play



Best Sound Design of a Play



Best Direction of a Musical



Best Direction of a Play



Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat



Best Original Score

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Real Women Have Curves

Best Orchestrations



Best Choreography



Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement

Harvey Fierstein

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre

Great Performances

Michael Price

New 42

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

