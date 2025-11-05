Tatianna Córdoba Will Star in New Musical Picnic at Hanging Rock

Erin Davie also stars in this musical based on the Joan Lindsay novel.

Picnic at Hanging Rock: The Musical, adapted from the novel by Joan Lindsay, with book and lyrics by Hilary Bell (Wolf Lullaby) and music and arrangements by Greta Gertler Gold (Triplight), will run December 16-January 17, with an opening night on December 18, at the Greenwich House Theatre. The production is directed by Portia Krieger with choreography by Mayte Natalio (Suffs).

The story, in which a group of teenage schoolgirls go on a picnic on Valentine’s Day in 1900 to the foreboding Hanging Rock and vanish without a trace, was first adapted by Peter Weir for the film and is reimagined through a female lens for the musical.

The cast features Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), Sarah Ellis, Carly Rose Gendell, Gillian Han, Alexandra Humphreys, Bradley Lewis, Kate Louissant, Marina Pires (How to Dance in Ohio), Maddie Robert, Brandon Keith Rogers, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Lizzy Tucker (Boop! The Musical), Kaye Tuckerman, Sarah Walsh, and Jordan White.

The production features scenic design by Daniel Zimmerman, costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, assistant costume design by Jemima Firestone Greville, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design by Nick Kourtides, and orchestrations by Greta Gertler Gold, Adam Gold, and Rob Jost. Anessa Marie Scolpini is the music director/conductor with Leigh Delano as associate music director. Nick Harvey-Doyle is the First Nations dramaturg. Rob Jost is the music contractor.