Tár's Nina Hoss to Star in The Cherry Orchard at St. Ann's Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse production will come to New York.

The recent Donmar Warehouse production of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, starring Tár‘s Nina Hoss as Ranevskaya, will come to Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse in 2025.

Adapted and directed by Benedict Andrews, The Cherry Orchard will run March 26-April 20, and will also star Adeel Akhtar as Lopahkin.

St. Ann’s will also present Pony Cam’s Burnout Paradise (November 12-December 1, 2024), Amir Reza Koohestani’s Blind Runner (January 4-19 as part of Under the Radar, in partnership with Waterwell and Mehr Theatre Group), Enda Walsh and Anna Mullarkey’s Abbey Theatre production of Safe House, starring Kate Gillmore (February 18-March 2)

Further details about each production will be announced in the coming months.