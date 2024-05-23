Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit to Host 2024 Drama Desk Awards

The ceremony will take place on June 10 at NYU Skirball Center.

Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit are slated to host the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, which will take place on Monday, June 10 at NYU Skirball Center. The news was first reported in the Broadway Briefing.

Earlier this year, Foster and Tveit appeared opposite each other in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, finishing up the run.

The Drama Desk Awards annually recognize excellence in on the New York stage, including Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway. The voters are members of the theatrical press, and the nominators considered hundreds of productions each year. You can see the full list of Drama Desk nominees here.

Lorin Latarro will direct the awards ceremony, which will have a script written by Steve Rosen and David Rossmer. Annbritt duChateau is the musical director. Additionally, the evening will feature lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, sound design by Daniel Gerhard, and video design by Ido Levran.