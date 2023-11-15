Susan Stroman, Jerry Zaks, and Beowulf Boritt Talk Scenic Design on Broadway

Last week, four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman attended a special event at the Lambs, the private club in midtown Manhattan that has welcomed members of the theatrical community since 1875. They were there to discuss Transforming Space Over Time, the book by scenic designer Beowulf Boritt. Both directors have worked with Boritt, who designed Meteor Shower (directed by Zaks in 2017) and New York, New York (directed by Stroman last season, earning Boritt his second Tony). Boritt’s latest Broadway set, his 31st, is for Harmony, which opened on Monday. TheaterMania’s chief critic, Zachary Stewart, moderated the event, which saw the three Broadway vets talk about the politics of collaboration, the major technological advances in stagecraft, and the heartbreak that comes from a show you love failing to find an audience. You can watch the whole thing here: