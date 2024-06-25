Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Will Debut on BroadwayHD in July

BroadwayHD is hosting a digital Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical watch party on the day of its premiere, July 24.

BroadwayHD, the streaming service for live-captured theatrical productions from around the world, will debut Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical with an accompanying watch party on Wednesday, July 24, at 7pm ET. During the watch party, fans can simultaneously stream the show and discuss it live together on social media. Winner of Best New Musical at the 2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, the in-the-round musical was captured in front of a live audience during its run at Playhouse 46.

With book, music, and lyrics by Drama Desk Award nominee Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is a send-up of the hit Netflix series that takes place in Hawkins, Indiana in 1983. Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe… justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb.

Following its world premiere at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2018, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical opened off-Broadway at the Players Theatre in 2021, before transferring uptown to Playhouse 46 in 2022. Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical also had productions in London, Australia, Brazil, Spain, Canada, and across the United States.

The streaming production features the original Playhouse 46 off-Broadway cast of the Drama Desk-nominated musical: Jamir Brown as Lucas, Shawn Smith as Hopper, Jeremiah Garcia as Dustin, Caroline Huerta as Joyce/Will, Jeffrey Laughrun as Mike, Garrett Poladian as Steve/Jonathan, Harley Seger as Eleven / Nancy, and SLee as Barb.

The live capture of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is executive produced by Sue Gilad, Larry Rogowsky, Jonathan Hogue, Nick Flatto, and Jason Turchin, along with video producers John Andrews, Dave Marken, and Parrish Smith. The original production was produced by Gilad, Rogowsky, Flatto, and Hogue.

The musical features direction by Nick Flatto, choreography by Ashley Marinelli, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Michael Kaish, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Germán Martínez & Cosette Pin, puppet design by Matt Anderson, and props by Brendan McCann.