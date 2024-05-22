Steven Pasquale Will Star in Nine at Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree and three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights) will direct and choreograph the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s Tony-winning musical Nine.

Running August 2-11 in the Eisenhower Theater, the production will star Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County) as Guido Contini, Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Claudia, three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Parade) as Liliane La Fleur, Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma!) as Our Lady of the Spa, Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Saraghina, Academy Award and Tony Award nominee Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Man of La Mancha) as Guido’s Mother, Jen Sese (Hamilton) as Stephanie Necrophorus, Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) as Luisa Contini, and Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham) as Carla Albanese. The complete cast will be announced at a later date.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Federico Fellini film 8½, Nine puts Fellini’s semiautobiographical story to music with a score by Maury Yeston and a book by Arthur Kopit. Famed director Guido Contini (Pasquale), suffering from “director’s block” on his latest film and from a strained marriage to the neglected Luisa (Stanley), retreats into his mind, where a parade of lovers past and present bombard his senses and throw reality into question.

Nine will include musical direction by Lily Ling, scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Alejo Vietti, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson.