Stereophonic, Water for Elephants Top List of 2024 Drama Desk Award Winners
The 2024 Drama Desk Award winners have been announced. This year’s top winners were Stereophonic, which received seven awards, and Water for Elephants, which earned four.
The full list of winners can be found below, with recipients noted in bolded red font.
Outstanding Musical
Dead Outlaw
Illinoise
Lizard Boy
Teeth
The Connector
The Outsiders
Outstanding Play
Infinite Life
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mother Play
Stereophonic
Swing State
The Ally
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Cabaret
Gutenberg! The Musical!
I Can Get It For You Wholesale
Outstanding Revival of a Play
Appropriate
Doubt
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Purlie Victorious
Uncle Vanya (OHenry Productions)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Nicole Cooper, Macbeth (an undoing)
William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Tobias Menzies, The Hunt
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
A.J. Shively, Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Santino Fontana, I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Liam Pearce, How to Dance in Ohio
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret
Ben Levi Ross, The Connector
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Brittany Adebumola, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life
Michael Esper, Appropriate
Marin Ireland, Uncle Vanya (OHenry Productions)
Will Keen, Patriots
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Sheila Tousey, Manahatta
Bubba Weiler, Swing State
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret
Steven Pasquale, Teeth
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Thom Sesma, Dead Outlaw
Emily Skinner, Suffs
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Rupert Goold, The Hunt
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Ciarán O’Reilly, Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret
Daisy Prince, The Connector
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Outstanding Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez, The Gardens of Anuncia
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders (includes fight choreography)
Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants (includes circus choreography)
Outstanding Music
Jason Robert Brown, The Connector
Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Lyrics
Rachel Bloom, Eli Bolin, and Jack Dolgen, Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show
Jason Robert Brown, The Connector
Michael R. Jackson, Teeth
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy
Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson, Teeth
Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia
Rebekah Greer Melocik, How to Dance in Ohio
Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Andy Evan Cohen, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek, Dead Outlaw
Michael Starobin, Shaina Taub (vocal arrangements), and Andrea Grody (vocal arrangements), Suffs
Outstanding Music in a Play
Michael “Mikey J” Asante, The Effect
S T A R R Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis, (pray)
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Dionne McClain-Freeney, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel
Ben Steinfeld, Pericles
Outstanding Revue
Amid Falling Walls
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Hunt
dots, Appropriate
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Scott Pask, Grey House
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby (includes projections)
Riccardo Hernández, Suffs
Arnulfo Maldonado, Dead Outlaw
Grace Smart, Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical,
Outstanding Costume Design of a Play
Alex Berry, Macbeth (an undoing)
Karen Boyer, Warrior Sisters of Wu
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Lux Haac, Manahatta
Rodrigo Muñoz, Sally & Tom
Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Márion Talán de la Rosa, The Connector
Loren Elstein, Once Upon a One More Time
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Stacey Derosier, Uncle Vanya
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Lizzie Powell, Macbeth (an undoing)
Eric Southern, Swing State
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical
Lap Chi Chu, Suffs
Heather Gilbert, Dead Outlaw
Bradley King, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim (projections), The Outsiders
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector
Outstanding Projection and Video Design
Eric Dunlap, Our Class
Jared Mezzocchi, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy
Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Olivia Sebesky, Melissa Etheridge: My Window
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector
Outstanding Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, The Hunt
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Palmer Hefferan, The Comeuppance
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical
Jason Crystal, Suffs
Kai Harada and Joshua Millican, Dead Outlaw
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Walter Trarbach, Water for Elephants
Outstanding Wig and Hair
J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams, Sally & Tom
Charles G. LaPointe, Suffs
Nikiya Mathis, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Nikiya Mathis, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in he Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel
Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, Stereophonic
Outstanding Solo Performance
Michael Cruz Kayne, Sorry for Your Loss
Madeleine MacMahon, Breathless
Wade McCollum, Make Me Gorgeous!
Robert Montano, Small
Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
Unique Theatrical Experience
A Eulogy for Roman
A Simulacrum
ADRIFT: A Medieval Wayward Folly
I Love You So Much I Could Die
Grenfell: in the words of survivors
Outstanding Fight Choreography
Michael G. Chin, Warrior Sisters of Wu
Cha Ramos, Water for Elephants
Steve Rankin, The Who’s Tommy
Outstanding Adaptation
An Enemy of the People, by Amy Herzog
Macbeth (an undoing), by Zinnie Harris
The Comedy of Errors, by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri
The Doctor, by Robert Icke
The Hunt, by David Farr
The Whole of Time, by Romina Paula
Outstanding Puppetry
Matt Acheson, Hotel Happy
Adrian Kohler and Handspring Puppet Company, Life & Times of Michael K
Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, Water for Elephants
David Valentine, Poor Yella Rednecks
Special Awards
The How to Dance in Ohio Authentic Autistic Representation Team
Lighting designer Isabella Byrd
Publicist Irene Gandy
Ensemble Award
The Cast of Stereophonic
Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award
Cole Escola