Stereophonic, Water for Elephants Top List of 2024 Drama Desk Award Winners

See who took home awards here!

The 2024 Drama Desk Award winners have been announced. This year’s top winners were Stereophonic, which received seven awards, and Water for Elephants, which earned four.

The full list of winners can be found below, with recipients noted in bolded red font.

Outstanding Musical

Dead Outlaw

Illinoise

Lizard Boy

Teeth

The Connector

The Outsiders

Outstanding Play

Infinite Life

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mother Play

Stereophonic

Swing State

The Ally

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical!

I Can Get It For You Wholesale

Outstanding Revival of a Play

Appropriate

Doubt

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Purlie Victorious

Uncle Vanya (OHenry Productions)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play

Nicole Cooper, Macbeth (an undoing)

William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Tobias Menzies, The Hunt

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

A.J. Shively, Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Santino Fontana, I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Liam Pearce, How to Dance in Ohio

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Ben Levi Ross, The Connector

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play

Brittany Adebumola, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life

Michael Esper, Appropriate

Marin Ireland, Uncle Vanya (OHenry Productions)

Will Keen, Patriots

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Sheila Tousey, Manahatta

Bubba Weiler, Swing State

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Steven Pasquale, Teeth

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Thom Sesma, Dead Outlaw

Emily Skinner, Suffs

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Rupert Goold, The Hunt

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Ciarán O’Reilly, Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret

Daisy Prince, The Connector

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Outstanding Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez, The Gardens of Anuncia

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders (includes fight choreography)

Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants (includes circus choreography)

Outstanding Music

Jason Robert Brown, The Connector

Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Lyrics

Rachel Bloom, Eli Bolin, and Jack Dolgen, Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show

Jason Robert Brown, The Connector

Michael R. Jackson, Teeth

Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy

Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson, Teeth

Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia

Rebekah Greer Melocik, How to Dance in Ohio

Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Andy Evan Cohen, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow, and David Yazbek, Dead Outlaw

Michael Starobin, Shaina Taub (vocal arrangements), and Andrea Grody (vocal arrangements), Suffs

Outstanding Music in a Play

Michael “Mikey J” Asante, The Effect

S T A R R Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis, (pray)

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Dionne McClain-Freeney, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel

Ben Steinfeld, Pericles

Outstanding Revue

Amid Falling Walls

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Hunt

dots, Appropriate

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Scott Pask, Grey House

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby (includes projections)

Riccardo Hernández, Suffs

Arnulfo Maldonado, Dead Outlaw

Grace Smart, Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical,

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play

Alex Berry, Macbeth (an undoing)

Karen Boyer, Warrior Sisters of Wu

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Lux Haac, Manahatta

Rodrigo Muñoz, Sally & Tom

Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Márion Talán de la Rosa, The Connector

Loren Elstein, Once Upon a One More Time

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Stacey Derosier, Uncle Vanya

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Lizzie Powell, Macbeth (an undoing)

Eric Southern, Swing State

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical

Lap Chi Chu, Suffs

Heather Gilbert, Dead Outlaw

Bradley King, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim (projections), The Outsiders

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Eric Dunlap, Our Class

Jared Mezzocchi, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy

Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Olivia Sebesky, Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, The Hunt

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Palmer Hefferan, The Comeuppance

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical

Jason Crystal, Suffs

Kai Harada and Joshua Millican, Dead Outlaw

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Walter Trarbach, Water for Elephants

Outstanding Wig and Hair

J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams, Sally & Tom

Charles G. LaPointe, Suffs

Nikiya Mathis, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Nikiya Mathis, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in he Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel

Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, Stereophonic

Outstanding Solo Performance

Michael Cruz Kayne, Sorry for Your Loss

Madeleine MacMahon, Breathless

Wade McCollum, Make Me Gorgeous!

Robert Montano, Small

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

Unique Theatrical Experience

A Eulogy for Roman

A Simulacrum

ADRIFT: A Medieval Wayward Folly

I Love You So Much I Could Die

Grenfell: in the words of survivors

Outstanding Fight Choreography

Michael G. Chin, Warrior Sisters of Wu

Cha Ramos, Water for Elephants

Steve Rankin, The Who’s Tommy

Outstanding Adaptation

An Enemy of the People, by Amy Herzog

Macbeth (an undoing), by Zinnie Harris

The Comedy of Errors, by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri

The Doctor, by Robert Icke

The Hunt, by David Farr

The Whole of Time, by Romina Paula

Outstanding Puppetry

Matt Acheson, Hotel Happy

Adrian Kohler and Handspring Puppet Company, Life & Times of Michael K

Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, Water for Elephants

David Valentine, Poor Yella Rednecks

Special Awards

The How to Dance in Ohio Authentic Autistic Representation Team

Lighting designer Isabella Byrd

Publicist Irene Gandy

Ensemble Award

The Cast of Stereophonic

Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award

Cole Escola